Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XBC. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.61.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.15 million and a P/E ratio of -9.01. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$2.49 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

