Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

