XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

XSPA stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Berry bought 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,196.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

