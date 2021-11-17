Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $184,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,466 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

