Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $209,000 in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. State Street Corp raised its stake in Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 1,843.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 195,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of ENV opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

