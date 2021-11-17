Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $213,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 111,534.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

