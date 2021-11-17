Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $247,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $134.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.26.

