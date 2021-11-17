Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.04.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
