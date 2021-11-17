Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,201 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 696.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE POR opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

