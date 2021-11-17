Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,746,700 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the October 14th total of 2,201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.
About Yamada
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.