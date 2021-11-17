Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,746,700 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the October 14th total of 2,201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

