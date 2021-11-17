Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $82.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,902,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 185,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.66 and a beta of 1.25. Yandex has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. Equities analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

