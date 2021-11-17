Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 694716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Specifically, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Yellow alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Yellow by 180.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yellow during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yellow by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yellow during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.