Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.78 million and $144,510.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00069183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.14 or 0.99618968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.77 or 0.06971971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

