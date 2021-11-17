YENTEN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. YENTEN has a market cap of $119,782.94 and $60.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,677.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.74 or 0.07005495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00384759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.51 or 0.00986384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.64 or 0.00401529 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00268475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005160 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

