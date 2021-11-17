YUMMY Market Capitalization Tops $8.71 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $218,273.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00069568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,165.91 or 0.99853808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.75 or 0.06966761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,124,540,373 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

