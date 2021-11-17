Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider David Moradi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

