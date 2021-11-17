Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) will post $111.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.42 million. Chindata Group posted sales of $68.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full year sales of $437.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.41 million to $441.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $631.21 million, with estimates ranging from $586.04 million to $666.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CD opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.83 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

