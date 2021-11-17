Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Heska posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heska by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $180.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.87. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

