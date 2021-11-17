Zacks: Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $388,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

