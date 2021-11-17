Zacks: Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $388,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
