Zacks: Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post $947.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.90 million and the highest is $959.60 million. Terex posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $47,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,442. Terex has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

