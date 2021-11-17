Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post sales of $134.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.32 million and the highest is $141.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $566.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,398. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 37.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,206. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,056.00 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.