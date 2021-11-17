Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.01 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,918. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $427.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 8.6% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 104.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.