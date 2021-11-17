Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.12). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

