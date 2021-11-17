Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BV shares. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

BV stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 837,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,396. BrightView has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BrightView by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

