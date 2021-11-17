Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.42. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $53.05 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $481.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

