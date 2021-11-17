Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

