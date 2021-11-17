Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of AZPN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

