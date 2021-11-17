Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRC stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. 9,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.