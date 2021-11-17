Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CAE stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 146.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after buying an additional 812,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

