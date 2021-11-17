Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $375.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

