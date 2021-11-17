Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.47 Million

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post $309.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.20 million. ContextLogic reported sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 34,218,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,791,641. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,149,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,792. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

