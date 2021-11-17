Zacks: Brokerages Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of DH traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 26,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $214,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

