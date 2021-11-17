Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post sales of $100.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.21 million to $111.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $133.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $386.38 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCI shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 0.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 66,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lannett by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

