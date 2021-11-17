Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,146 shares of company stock worth $523,844. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

