Zacks: Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report $940,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 281,949 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,692. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.91. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

