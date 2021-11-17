Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson restated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $77.45 and a 12-month high of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,040 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ASGN by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.