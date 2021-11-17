Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Sell

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

AMTX stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 56.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

