Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.