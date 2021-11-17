Zacks Investment Research Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

FIGS stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05. FIGS has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,420,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in FIGS by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $2,043,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

