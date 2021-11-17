Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $13.55 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

