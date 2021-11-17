Zacks Investment Research Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

