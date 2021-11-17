Zacks Investment Research Lowers Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Hold

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 579,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

