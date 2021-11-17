Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Sell

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

