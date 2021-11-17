Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523. 33.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,603,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,838,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

