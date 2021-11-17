Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to “Buy”

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

