Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of WISH opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $2,300,669.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,149,996 shares of company stock worth $7,435,792. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.