Zacks Investment Research Upgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to “Buy”

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSTX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

