Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

INBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Inhibrx stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

