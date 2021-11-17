Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to “Hold”

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Persistent weakness in the coastal market (part of marine transportation segment) is a concern. Coastal market operating margin is expected to be at or slightly below breakeven for the fourth-quarter. Within the distribution and services segment, the oil and gas sub-group is likely to be dismal in the fourth quarter, as supply-chain woes are likely to delay some sales into the next year, thereby resulting in sequential reductions in revenues and operating income. Kirby’s cost-management efforts are encouraging. The company anticipates 2021 capital expenditures of $120-$130 million (previous outlook: $125-$145 million), suggesting a decline of nearly 15% from 2020 levels. Barge volumes are anticipated to benefit from the uptick in economic growth. Barge utilization in the fourth quarter is expected in the high 80-90% range. Also, revenues are likely to improve sequentially.”

KEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Kirby stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

