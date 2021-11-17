Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Buy

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $589.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after buying an additional 274,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 106,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

